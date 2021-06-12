watchdog

Today was the first Record Store Day drop of 2021, which hadn't been on my radar until I saw a notification on one of my apps at about 8:30am. There were a couple of releases that interested me so I drove into the city, but by 9am the queue outside Rough Trade was around the block and then some, so I decided not to wait for what could be hours and went to visit another record store not participating in RSD. As I made my way back to the car, I found myself under the watchful unflinching gaze of this four-legged furry sentinel from a window above some offices/shops. Not sure if the dog was in a residence or office, but the place didn't look very inhabited and there was no sign of a human companion. Nevertheless, the watchdog seemed very earnest and dutiful!

As for Record Store Day, I managed to find what I wanted in a small record store in another part of the city, with no queue at all, so a successful vinyl hunting day.