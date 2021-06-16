Previous
al fresco breakfast by cam365pix
136 / 365

al fresco breakfast

It was such a sunny morning, I decided to make an impromptu stop for breakfast at a newly opened café in the town centre. Delicious it was too, and nice to watch the world go by at the same time.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

