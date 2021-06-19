Previous
hot air balloon by cam365pix
139 / 365

hot air balloon

An opportunist snap from the back bedroom window to catch a shot of this hot air balloon drifting by on an early morning flight. They often take off from Bristol but only seldom come our way, so it's always nice to see them when they do
19th June 2021

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
