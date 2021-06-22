Previous
clifton suspension bridge from leigh woods by cam365pix
clifton suspension bridge from leigh woods

A different view of the bridge from the opposite side of the Avon Gorge. A short trek through Leigh Woods brings you out to this viewing point.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
