best foot forward

Took my daughter-in-law and grandson for lunch today, which was lovely. The little one is now 10 months old and full of smiles and giggles. Felt very proud & full of love pushing him home in his buggy. I think I took this photo by accident as I was passing the camera to my daughter-in-law, but I kind of like it. I love the way he rested his foot on the bar of his buggy (which is his habit apparently). He looked very chilled & laid back.