view from the Smokehouse View

Had a great lunchtime drink and snacks at this place which had only opened three weeks ago. It's part of the container retail units development that's opened up on the site of the old amusement park. Got talking to one of the owners, an old timer who cold smokes meats and seafood on site for the menu. He gave us a sample plate of salt beef that he'd made that was delicious with sliced gherkins.