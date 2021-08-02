Previous
morning on the prom by cam365pix
182 / 365

morning on the prom

High tide and a warm sun breaking through the clouds. I love these mornings on the seafront in Felixstowe. It's one of the things that tempts me back.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
