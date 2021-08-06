Previous
ziggy by cam365pix
187 / 365

ziggy

After 40+ years I've finally got round to replacing my well worn vinyl copy of what is, to my mind, the greatest album of them all. Fantastic to listen to it again in this format, volume cranked up to the max.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

