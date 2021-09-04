Previous
Next
vinyl hunt by cam365pix
216 / 365

vinyl hunt

The first Bristol record fair since the 2020 lockdown. A pleasure to while away a couple of hours browsing through five floors of stalls, and make a few purchases of course.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise