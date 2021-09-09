Previous
boats in monochrome by cam365pix
221 / 365

boats in monochrome

Another photo from yesterday's walk around the harbour.

The fine weather has broken. It's dull and wet outside but still very warm and I'm busy preparing the house for guests at the weekend so no photos taken today.
