Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 320
An empty bench in Soho Square
Filler: from 11th December 2019. I was in London on a work trip and just had time after the event to make a pilgrimage to seek out Kirsty MacColl's memorial bench in Soho Square.
12th December 2021
12th Dec 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
368
photos
16
followers
31
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close