Previous
Next
An empty bench in Soho Square by cam365pix
Photo 320

An empty bench in Soho Square

Filler: from 11th December 2019. I was in London on a work trip and just had time after the event to make a pilgrimage to seek out Kirsty MacColl's memorial bench in Soho Square.
12th December 2021 12th Dec 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise