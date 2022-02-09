Previous
Next
screen one by cam365pix
Photo 370

screen one

A lovely old ceiling in screen one of the Everyman Cinema, and what a great place to watch a film - sofa seating and food and drinks brought to you.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise