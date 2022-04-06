Previous
abstract by cam365pix
Photo 397

abstract

Playing around to capture different shapes and lines in an abstract composition.

Another filler from the vintage car rally on 24th April.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
