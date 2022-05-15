Previous
cake by cam365pix
Photo 433

cake

I don't really like being in front of the camera, but spent a lovely afternoon with the Bristol family folk for my birthday, so worth acknowledging with this one.
15th May 2022

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...




Dianne
A very special image. Happy birthday!
May 17th, 2022  
