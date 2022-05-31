Previous
lake view by cam365pix
Photo 443

lake view

After finally testing COVID free, took the opportunity for a rejuvenating stroll around the nearby lake once again.
Cam

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Suzanne ace
Glad to hear you are out and about again!
May 31st, 2022  
