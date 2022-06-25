Previous
a rose for a Rose by cam365pix
Photo 463

a rose for a Rose

An emotional day attending the 70th birthday surprise party for Ange's best friend, J, who I catch up with every now and then for a walk and a coffee. How Ange would have loved to have been at the party. Although I didn't know anyone (other than J), I met another old neighbour and friend of Ange's from when her children were at school and spoke with her and her daughter (who knew Ange's boys) for some time, catching up on memories. The rose decorated the birthday cake and J. gave it to me to take home in memory of Ange, who is always in our hearts and minds. These kind of celebratory events are still difficult to get through, two years on, but I'm glad I went and was able to pass on a silver bracelet of Ange's as a keepsake birthday gift.

Titled as such because Rose was Ange's middle name.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Dianne
So hard, but nice you could share some lovely memories.
June 27th, 2022  
Cam
@dide Thank you, Dianne.
June 27th, 2022  
