curiouser and curiouser

My circular walk today took me around the south of the town, a mix of woodland, quiet residential areas, the lake and open fields, all in the relatively short distance of about four kilometres. This small path cuts through to the lake from one of the said residential areas. In the summer, the over-arching trees give it a lush luminosity with an almost "Alice-in-Wonderland" feel, the light at the end promising to reveal beauty and mystery.