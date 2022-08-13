Previous
morning ascent #2
morning ascent #2

Another beautifully clear sunny morning for the second day of the balloon fiesta and another flight over my home town (which is largely hidden amongst the trees). A spectacle worth getting out early for.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
