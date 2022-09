dull 70s postcard

Scrummaging through a box of old postcards in a local house clearance & antiques shop, I found this delightfully cheesy postcard from 1974. I love the typical 70s styling and colour tones. The guy's suit is fantastic! And, as a postcard, it's such a dull choice of photo, which I find hilarious. From the description on the back, it's actually promoting the modern and ultra-chic qualities of the newest Barcelona trains.