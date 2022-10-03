Previous
light lunch by cam365pix
Photo 569

light lunch

My latest "cheat" light lunch or starter.

Sardines in a coriander, lime and chilli oil, with pea-shot and baby leaf salad, chopped tomatoes on toasted sourdough bread.

Delicious flavour and lingering chilli heat from the sardines - and out of a £1 tin!
3rd October 2022

Cam

