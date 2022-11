creature sculpture

One of the sculptures around Paintworks in Bristol. I'm not sure who or what it's meant to represent, but it looks like some kind of demon to me.



I was there this morning visiting a Mid-Century Modern flea market. Lots of fascinating little stalls with artefacts mostly from the 50s, 60s and 70s, as you'd expect. I bought a few small things, but wish I had the space to buy some of the furniture or crockery sets - love the designs from this era.