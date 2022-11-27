Previous
"Not mushroom for a fungi like me in this ol' world" by cam365pix
Photo 636

"Not mushroom for a fungi like me in this ol' world"

Agaricaceae fungi (so my plant identification app tells me), growing at the base of an oak in the nearby wood.

Excuse the terrible punning.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
