Photo 637
a doomfire sky
Took a walk along Clevedon seafront as the sun was going down this afternoon. Not the most of beautiful of sunsets but there was a brief explosion of dramatic light in the sky as the sun slipped below the bank of clouds on the horizon.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
doomfire
