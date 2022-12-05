Previous
kerosene lamp revamped by cam365pix
kerosene lamp revamped

A revamped vintage kerosene lamp that's been buried in the garage for a number of years. It belonged to Ange's dad back in the day and though he died in 1985, Ange's mum kept it and we found it among her possessions when she passed in 2012. It was going to be thrown out but I fancied I could have a go at restoring it. I got as far as watching a YouTube video on how to restore an old kerosene lamp and even cleaned it up a little. It scrubbed up quite nicely. Then it got put back in the garage for another time, as many such projects do. Then recently I found a string of little fairy lights in a box that had no home, and hey presto! Much easier (and safer!) than kerosene. I think Ange would be pleased.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details

Very cool!
December 6th, 2022  
