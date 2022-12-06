Sign up
Photo 645
alabaster lighting
More home lighting effects, this time making use of four alabaster pots that have been sitting idle. We used to place candles in them, which also gives off a lovely light, but here again they're making use of a tired set of fairy lights.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
646
photos
22
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
5th December 2022 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
lights
,
lighting
,
alabaster
,
interior decor
