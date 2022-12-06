Previous
alabaster lighting by cam365pix
Photo 645

alabaster lighting

More home lighting effects, this time making use of four alabaster pots that have been sitting idle. We used to place candles in them, which also gives off a lovely light, but here again they're making use of a tired set of fairy lights.
