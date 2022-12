Goodnight, Harley Hound.

Thursday evening I bade farewell to my most loyal and loving companion, Harley. I don’t know how I would’ve got through the last two & half years, since Ange passed, without him. He has been a constant at my side, looking after me, as much as I have looked after him. I take comfort that, after a full and fun-filled life of thirteen and half years, he now runs and plays over the rainbow bridge with his other favourite human, both of them free of pain. 💔🌈💕