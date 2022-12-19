Sign up
Photo 657
The Soup Dragons
Attempting to beat back the grumpiness of pre-Xmas “man-flu” with some classic 80s indie pop rock & this grand recent release. All buzzy guitars and banging tunes.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
657
photos
22
followers
42
following
180% complete
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th December 2022 3:43pm
Tags
music
,
vinyl
,
indie80s
