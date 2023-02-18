Sign up
Photo 712
rooftop view
A rare view across the rooftops of Felixstowe, the Suffolk town where I grew up. I had opportunity to have this elevated perspective today, so saved the memory for posterity.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
1
1
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
713
photos
24
followers
44
following
195% complete
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th February 2023 3:49pm
Tags
felixstowe
,
suffolk
,
urban
,
high street
bkb in the city
Great view
February 22nd, 2023
