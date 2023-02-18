Previous
rooftop view by cam365pix
Photo 712

rooftop view

A rare view across the rooftops of Felixstowe, the Suffolk town where I grew up. I had opportunity to have this elevated perspective today, so saved the memory for posterity.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
bkb in the city
Great view
February 22nd, 2023  
