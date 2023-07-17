Previous
unicorn by cam365pix
unicorn

Another of the unicorns placed all around Bristol. I like the fried egg eyes on this one. Spotted on another lovely morning with the grandchildren.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Dianne
Haha - I love those teeth.
July 20th, 2023  
