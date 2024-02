Ferris & Sylvester

Gig night at The Thekla, Bristol, followed by drinks at the newly opened Coyote Ugly bar on the Harbourside, which was an "experience", shall we say? Then an annoying two hour journey to get home, waiting for buses that didn't show and then one that had to take a diverted route, which meant a 40 minute walk home from the neighbouring village, instead of the usual 10 minutes from the centre of town. Not a great end to an otherwise fun evening.