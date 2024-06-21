Previous
Day's eye by cam365pix
Day's eye

I learnt today, courtesy of Susie Dent on Instagram, that the daisy takes its name from the Old English "daeges eage" - day's eye - because the flower opens its petals at dawn and slowly closes its "eye" again at dusk.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
