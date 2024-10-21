Previous
windmill hill city farm by cam365pix
Photo 1066

windmill hill city farm

The bull paddock looking very autumnal at the city farm in south Bristol.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
292% complete

