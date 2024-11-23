Previous
City v Burnley by cam365pix
City v Burnley

Only my second trip to the Gate this season. A visit from Burnley, who won 0-1 in what was a close, if not very beautiful, game.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
295% complete

