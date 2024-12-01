Previous
anchors by cam365pix
Photo 1082

anchors

A harbourside walk and breakfast of sausage bap and tea, al fresco, on a damp and chilly Sunday morning. Perfect. These white anchors, like fangs, caught my eye.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact