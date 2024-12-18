Sign up
Previous
Photo 1083
by the fireside
This lovely dog nabbed top spot by the fire in the pub. A pre-Xmas gathering with son & stepsons in Bristol.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
