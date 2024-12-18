Previous
by the fireside by cam365pix
Photo 1083

by the fireside

This lovely dog nabbed top spot by the fire in the pub. A pre-Xmas gathering with son & stepsons in Bristol.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
296% complete

