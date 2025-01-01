Previous
wine bottle snowman by cam365pix
Photo 1085

wine bottle snowman

The biggest snowman of the season, sculpted out of empty wine bottles!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
