Previous
Death Cafe by cam365pix
Photo 1090

Death Cafe

Sounds like a fun way to spend an afternoon. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase "I'm dying for a cup of tea".
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact