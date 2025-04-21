Previous
in the boat yard by cam365pix
Photo 1121

in the boat yard

An edit from my iPhone of the Mayflower, built in Bristol in 1886 and currently undergoing some maintenance work in Underfall Boatyard.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
307% complete

Photo Details

