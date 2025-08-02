Previous
steam power by cam365pix
Photo 1142

steam power

During the summer months the Henbury steam train carries passengers on a short ride along the old harbour railway track in Bristol..
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact