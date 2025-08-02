Sign up
Photo 1142
Photo 1142
steam power
During the summer months the Henbury steam train carries passengers on a short ride along the old harbour railway track in Bristol..
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
vintage
,
train
,
bristol
,
steamtrain
