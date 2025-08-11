Previous
remembering by cam365pix
Photo 1143

remembering

Tokens gathered to remember a lovely day spent with the grandchildren in the grounds of Tyntesfield. The National Trust have set up play areas for the summer holidays, with tents, toys, games and musical instruments for children to play with. And the highlight today was a story-teller who brilliantly relayed one of the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Around the World in 80 Days in the most creative and interactive way. All the children (and pretty much all the "elders") were captivated. Wonderful to witness the power of pure storytelling at a personal level, just with a little music and some simple props, and how children thrill to it.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Sounds wonderful
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact