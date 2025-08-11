remembering

Tokens gathered to remember a lovely day spent with the grandchildren in the grounds of Tyntesfield. The National Trust have set up play areas for the summer holidays, with tents, toys, games and musical instruments for children to play with. And the highlight today was a story-teller who brilliantly relayed one of the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Around the World in 80 Days in the most creative and interactive way. All the children (and pretty much all the "elders") were captivated. Wonderful to witness the power of pure storytelling at a personal level, just with a little music and some simple props, and how children thrill to it.