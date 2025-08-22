Previous
Pier pagoda by cam365pix
Photo 1145

Pier pagoda

A beautiful clear sunny at Clevedon, with wonderful views across the Bristol Channel to the South Wales coast.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
