lake in green by cam365pix
lake in green

Just had to get out of the house this morning, after the storms, before going to work this afternoon. Time out to clear my head.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
