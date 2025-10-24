Previous
just a few pumpkins by cam365pix
just a few pumpkins

Quite a horde of gourds on display in the Orangery at Tyntesfield House this autumn.
Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
