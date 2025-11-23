Previous
Trellech Beacon hike by cam365pix
Photo 1169

Trellech Beacon hike

A fine Sunday morning for a hike around Trellech Beacon, a good way to build up an appetite for a Sunday roast dinner in a local pub.
23rd November 2025 23rd Nov 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
