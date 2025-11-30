Previous
Next
Life's but a walking shadow by cam365pix
Photo 1175

Life's but a walking shadow

A screenshot of a Shakespeare quote that popped up on one of my social media feeds. A humbling reminder of our shared humanity & mortality, that some would do well to remember.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact