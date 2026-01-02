Previous
tree angel by cam365pix
tree angel

Spotted during a walk on the Mendips, opposite Stockhill Woods. Somebody has placed this praying angel in a tree, with also a holly wreath hanging nearby from the branches. Therein lies a story...
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
