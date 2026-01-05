Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
winter self portrait
Taken on Boxing Day, 2025
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
1187
photos
20
followers
38
following
325% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th December 2025 1:01pm
Corinne C
ace
Nice portrait. I love the choice of B&W
January 12th, 2026
