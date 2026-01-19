Previous
music tree by cam365pix
Photo 1188

music tree

I wanted a cover image for one of my Spotify playlists, so had a little experiment with the AI tool in MS Designer to generate the tree, with musical notes for leaves. The figure was created using the music icons.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
