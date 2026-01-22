Previous
faces come out of the dark by cam365pix
Photo 1189

faces come out of the dark

Masks on exhibit at the Pitt Rivers Museum, Oxford, UK
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
