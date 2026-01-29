Previous
Can you see me? by cam365pix
Photo 1192

Can you see me?

On my way to look after the grandchildren after school, I stopped at the lake for a little reflection.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
